Gill likely to undergo military court trial

ISLAMABAD – The federal government may shift the law case against Dr Shehbaz Gill, the chief of staff to PTI chief Imran Khan, to military court for speedy proceedings keeping in view the sensitivity of the case.

Highly credible sources told The Nation that there is a growing consensus among military’s top brass that the case against Shehbaz Gill be tried by a military court.

The sources said that there is a lot of anger in the rank and file of the Army and sentiments are growing that Shehbaz Gill be tried by a military court under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) for allegedly inciting sedition and mutiny in the rank and file of the Armed Forces asking them to disobey the top leadership.

Under the law, mutiny implies collective insubordination or combination of two or more persons to resist or to induce others to resist military authority.

The sources said that Dr Shehbaz Gill in his TV statement had clearly tried to sow divisive thoughts in the Army and said their families are with PTI.

The statement of Gill was thoroughly examined by experts at the GHQ legal branch and they were of the view that “Gill’s statement is a complete violation of the Constitution”.

The sources said the process of shifting the case from civil court to military court is expected to be completed within a week.

Entire records obtained from Dr Shehbaz Gill’s personal phone including recording of calls and other communication would also be shared to the military court for speedy trial against him.

Earlier on Thursday, the Police Station Aabpara arrested the wife of driver of Dr Shehbaz Gill and her brother on charges of showing resistance, hurling threats towards police and snatching mobile and cash from another cop.

However, Izhar Ullah, the driver of Gill, along with three of his accomplices managed to escape from the scene of Shehbaz Gill’s arrest the other day.

The police later recovered the cell phone of detained Dr Shehbaz Gill during the raid, the police said.

Later, the police produced the detained accused Saira (wife of Izhar, the assistant of Gill) and her brother Nauman before a court of law after the judge granted police two-day physical remand of the male accused while ordered police to keep the woman accused in lockup in police station as her lawyer filed her bail petition and a notice has also been issued to investigator of police to produce record of the case today.

Meanwhile, the sources disclosed that FIA will conduct forensic examination of mobile phone of Dr Shehbaz Gill. They said CD-R of the mobile will also be obtained to unveil more accused involved in the case. They said that action will be taken against all the accused found in contact with Dr Shehbaz Gill.