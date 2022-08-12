APP

Gold price declines

ISLAMABAD  – The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1400 per tola and was sold at Rs.141,700 on Thursday against sale at Rs.143,100 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1200 and was sold at Rs.121,485 against its sale at Rs.122,685 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.111,361 against its sale at Rs.112,461, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 from Rs.1580 to Rs.1560 whereas that of ten gram tola silver went down by Rs.32.28, from Rs.1354.60 to Rs.1337.44.

The price of gold in international market increased by $4 and was sold at $1795 against its sale at $1791, the association reported.

