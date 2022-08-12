Govt decides to re-appoint Saleem Baig as Pemra chief

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to re-appoint former chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Muhammad saleem Baig. The Information Ministry has sent a summary for his appointment to the federal cabinet which is expected to endorse it through circulation within this a week. Saleem Baig completed his four-year tenure as Chairman PEMRA on 28th June 2022. Since June 28th the office of Chairman PEMRA is lying vacant, and there were reports that the government was considering names of some senior journalists for the position, however, after consultations at the highest level it was decided to re-appoint Saleem Baig.

Meanwhile, an official privy to the development told The Nation that the Ministry of Water Resources had shortlisted three candidates for the post of Chairman WAPDA.

A summary moved by the Ministry to the federal cabinet for the approval of Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani was placed on the top of merit list, followed Shamsuddin Sheikh on the second slot, while the name of Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Afzal was at the third position in the summary.

The Federal Cabinet through circulation has approved the name of Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani as chairman WAPDA, the source said.