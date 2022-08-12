Hutchison Ports Pakistan sponsors Pakistan’s youngest table tennis player

LAHORE – As a commitment to support young talent of Pakistan, Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the country’s first deep-water container terminal, has sponsored sports trip of Hoor Fawad – Pakistan’s youngest table tennis player in the women category – to represent Pakistan at the Islamic Solidarity Games, scheduled to commence on August 9 in Konya, Turkey.

The initiative is aligned with its approach of supporting young talent of Pakistan and offer opportunities to represent Pakistan at international events and forums. 13-year old Hoor started playing table tennis at age of 8-year and proved her mettle by bagging first Gold medal in Sindh Games at the age of 9. She continued her winning streak and won Women’s Karachi Champion title at the age of 11. Playing alongside many experienced players, Hoor won 2 Gold Medals in Senior National Championship Lahore and 1 Silver and 1 Bronze medal in South Asia under-15 category. She is the National Champion in under-15 category, Mix Double Senior National Champion and Team Event Senior National Champion. Pakistan Sports Federation had conducted trials of top 12 women players for the Asian Games Hangzhou and Islamic Solidarity Games Konya. Hoor had won 10 out of 12 matches and stood 2nd in trials. She is the 1st youngest women player to represent Pakistan at international events.

Head of Business Unit, Hutchison Ports Pakistan – Captain Syed Rashid Jamil said that “Hutchison Ports Pakistan is committed to supporting youth-oriented initiatives and other causes of national interest. Offering opportunities to the youth of the country is one of our top priorities as a corporate entity. We will continue to support initiatives that offer opportunities to the young generation and enable them to excel their skills and talent in different fields.” Jubilant Hoor said: “I will make every effort to perform exceptionally in this competition and make Pakistan proud. I am thankful to Hutchison Ports Pakistan for their support and sponsoring my sports trip to represent Pakistan at an international sports event.”

Hutchison Ports Pakistan has been supporting youth of Pakistan in various fields. The port had recently sponsored vocational trainings for the underprivileged youth with the aim to inculcate technical skills to them.