IGP Punjab issues transfer, posting orders of 2 officers

RAWALPINDI – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has issued transfer and posting orders of two police officers here on Thursday, informed sources. A motivation in this regard has also been issued by the provincial chief, they said.

According to sources, IGP Punjab Faisal Shahkar transferred SSP Investigation Rawalpindi Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah and posted him as District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat.

They said that Atta Ur Rehman, former DPO Gujrat, was transferred to Central Police Office, Lahore.

Likewise, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari also reshuffled three Station House Officers in the district. According to sources, CPO transferred SHO Police Station Naseerabad and appointed him as SHO PS Cantt. They said that Inspector Malik Khizar Hayyat has been posted as SHO PS Naseerabad, adding that Sub Inspector Tahir Rehan was posted as SHO PS Sadiqabad.

On the other hand, Punjab government has removed Acting Chief Executive Officer of District Education Authority Rawalpindi after the teachers and clerks had staged a protest series against his appointment in the district for the third time. Ms Iffat Naseem has been appointed as acting CEO District Education Rawalpindi by the government, according to sources.