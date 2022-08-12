Independence Day celebrations to begin today

KARACHI – Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Thursday said under the patronage of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and with the support of Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput, the prestigious celebrations of Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee would begin with the Independence Day Walk from Friday. He made this announcement while presiding over a meeting of sports organizers at his office. Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon said the government of Sindh and especially Chief Minister Sindh, Chief Secretary Sindh have a sincere wish that Pakistan’s diamond jubilee should be organized in an unprecedented and historic manner and the Karachi administration would fulfill their wish. He expressed his wish the way cricket tournament was organized in an unprecedented manner, the competitions are also organized in the same manner. The commissioner assured the sports organizers that Karachi administration will provide all kinds of support in these competitions. He said after the Independence Day programmes, hockey, karate, boxing, gymnastics and cycling competitions would also be held on Defence Day. Muhammad Iqbal Memon on the occasion expressed his gratitude to Bank Islami President Syed Amir Ali and bank management for sponsoring the festival. Additional Commissioner Karachi Dadlu Zohrani, Assistant Commissioner Abid Qamar Sheikh, Coordinator Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Naveed Alam, Danish Khan, Abdul Razzaq Baloch, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shahzad Alam and Asad Sajjad Ali also attended the meeting.