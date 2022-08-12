News Desk

Intermediate exams in Karachi postponed amid heavy rain

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK) Karachi has postponed examination papers scheduled for Friday (August 12).

According to a notification issued by the BIEK, the papers of Arts Regular and Private, Papers of special candidates and practicals were postponed in line with the rain forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The postponed papers now will be taken on August 23 at the respective examination centres.

The ongoing monsoon spell is expected to continue for few more days.

