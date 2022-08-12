Islamabad police invite cops from other provinces to participate in Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police have invited police personnel of other provinces to participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations commencing from August 13 in the capital, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

An invitation letter was written in this regard following directions of Minister for Interior to celebrate the event in a befitting manner.

Special troops from Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa arrived in Islamabad to conduct a flag march at public places.

The bands of all provinces will play national songs during the march in manifestation of provincial harmony and national unity.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have started stringent action against those who threaten or use obscene language by making hoax calls on the police emergency helpline “Pukaar-15.”

The first case of such nature was registered at Sabzi Mandi police station after obtaining records of different numbers. The culprits would be arrested soon, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, he said, took notice of bogus calls on police emergency helpline and directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Safe City to take actions against people involved in such crime.

If anyone tries to waste the time of the police by making fake calls or passes derogatory remarks, he/she will be dealt with iron hands, he quoted IGP as saying.

He urged the masses to approach police only in emergency situations as some genuine cases needing police attention may be neglected because of the time consumed by hoax calls.