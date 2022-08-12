Staff Reporter

Khalid Rasool to contest for LDHA president slot

LAHORE – Former hockey player Khalid Rasool has announced to contest the elections of Lahore District Hockey Association (LDHA) for the president slot in the upcoming hockey elections. Khalid Rasool, who is son of Dr Ghulam Rasool (Olympian) and brother of Akhtar Rasool Chaudhry (Olympian), remained Secretary and President of the LDHA from 2002 to 2008. Khalid vowed that if selected, he will try to populate hockey nurseries so that the national team may get talented and dedicated players, who may help the country regain lost hockey glory.

 

