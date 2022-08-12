KP govt wants inclusion in PM-formed Jirga over law and order situation

Education Minister for KP Kamran Bangash on Friday said that the KP government was ready to talk to the federal government over law and order situation in Swat, and other areas of the province.

“We should also be made part of the Jirga formed by the federal government,” Bangash said in a statement, adding that although they do not accept the government established through ‘foreign conspiracy’ but they are still ready to sit with them for the people of the province.

He said that they will be part of any talks to address a national issue faced by country. “We are not against anyone rather we want relationship with US based on mutual respect,” the KP education minister said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has announced a Jirga for talks over worsening law and order situation in Swat, Miranshah and Mir Ali.

The government has formed a Jirga comprised of 16 members for talks with representatives of the people protesting in these areas.

Prime Minister has formally approved the Jirga comprised of the leaders of the parliamentary parties. The political parties of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would have representation in the Jirga.

Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif has wrote a letter to all parliamentary parties’ leaders over the matter and the first session of the Jirga will be held at Durrani House in Bannu on Friday (tomorrow).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted the Jirga, comprises of the PDM and other parliamentary parties after consultation with JUI leader Akram Durrani.

The Jirga members will hold talks with the representatives of protesters and ensure end of road blocks and protest sit-in in Mir Ali, sources said.

The Jirga will comprise of the member parties of the PDM, People’s Party, Jamaat Islami, Awami National Party and the NDM.