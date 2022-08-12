News Desk

Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani assumes charge as new WAPDA chairman

Newly appointed Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) assumed charge of the office on Friday.

He is the 23rd Chairman of WAPDA. Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd), is a professional engineer and soldier, who has pursued two parallel career streams for over last four decades.

He obtained Bachelor of Engineering Degree from Military College of Engineering in 1984 and was awarded Masters Degree in Civil Engineering form University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore in 1990.

He has been Commander Corps Engineers and Quarter Master General Pakistan Army where numerous mega construction projects were executed under his supervision.

Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) belongs to Corps of Engineers, commissioned in 1978, he has commanded Infantry Brigade and Infantry Division during Swat Operations, he has been Vice Chief of General Staff at GHQ. He has also commanded Corps at Karachi.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Economic stability coming in country due to govt’s positive policies: Salik Hussain

Karachi

Rupee continues to strengthen against the US dollar, trading at Rs215.79

National

TTP ‘checkpoint’ established in Swat: report

National

Armed forces exist today to prevent wars from occurring: COAS Gen Bajwa

Islamabad

Making TikTok videos at public places on Independence Day banned

Lahore

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 3rd PDWP Forum

Islamabad

Pakistan will uphold and protect minorities’ rights: Masood Khan

National

Govt likely to announce major cut in petrol prices from August 16

Islamabad

Saleem Baig reappointed as Pemra chief

Islamabad

FIA constitutes more teams to probe PTI prohibited funding case

1 of 8,791

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More