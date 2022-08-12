Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani made Wapda chief

ISLAMABAD – The federal government Thursday appointed Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani as new Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), said a notification issued by the Establishment Division. The post of Chairman WAPDA was lying vacant since May 2022, after the then chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain had resigned. In August 2016 the PML-N government had appointed Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain as chairman WAPDA for five years. In 2021, the PTI government had extended Chairman WAPDA’s term for another five years. However, the WAPDA chief had resigned prior to the completion of his second term.