Fawad Yousafzai

Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani made Wapda chief

ISLAMABAD    –    The federal government Thursday appointed Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani as new Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), said a notification issued by the Establishment Division. The post of Chairman WAPDA was lying vacant since May 2022, after the then chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain had resigned. In August 2016 the PML-N government had appointed Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain as chairman WAPDA for five years. In 2021, the PTI government had extended Chairman WAPDA’s term for another five years. However, the WAPDA chief had resigned prior to the completion of his second term.

More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 624 new Covid cases, 11 deaths in single day

Islamabad

Court reserves verdict on extension of Gill’s remand in sedition case

Lahore

Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan, face discrimination in India: Chohan

Lahore

Traders given assurance of more facilities

National

Taliban resurgence in Swat stokes fear

Islamabad

PM directs quick rehab of flood victims

National

Bomb hidden in artificial leg kills top Taliban cleric in Kabul

Karachi

Pakistan Navy rescues 9 Indian crew members as ship drowns near Gwadar

Islamabad

Gill likely to undergo military court trial

National

PHC stops FIA probe against Asad

1 of 11,232

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More