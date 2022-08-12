Making TikTok videos at public places on Independence Day banned

The Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) issued orders on Friday to stop the people from making TikTok videos at public places in Punjab on August 14.

“On Independence Day, social media activists should not be allowed to make videos at public places for no reason. Police should keep a close eye on certain elements inside and outside parks and recreational places,” the IGP ordered.

“Strict security arrangements should be made at historic places and busy areas,” he added.

It is to be noted here that the police had to face severe criticism after a woman was harassed and molested at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore on August 14 last year.

Several police officers including DIG Operations, SSP and SP were removed from their posts.

Keeping in view the unfortunate incident of last year, orders have been issued for the whole of Punjab.