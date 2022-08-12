News Desk

Making TikTok videos at public places on Independence Day banned

The Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) issued orders on Friday to stop the people from making TikTok videos at public places in Punjab on August 14.

“On Independence Day, social media activists should not be allowed to make videos at public places for no reason. Police should keep a close eye on certain elements inside and outside parks and recreational places,” the IGP ordered.

“Strict security arrangements should be made at historic places and busy areas,” he added.

It is to be noted here that the police had to face severe criticism after a woman was harassed and molested at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore on August 14 last year.

Several police officers including DIG Operations, SSP and SP were removed from their posts.

Keeping in view the unfortunate incident of last year, orders have been issued for the whole of Punjab.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Rupee continues to strengthen against the US dollar, trading at Rs215.79

National

TTP ‘checkpoint’ established in Swat: report

National

Armed forces exist today to prevent wars from occurring: COAS Gen Bajwa

Lahore

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 3rd PDWP Forum

Islamabad

Pakistan will uphold and protect minorities’ rights: Masood Khan

National

Govt likely to announce major cut in petrol prices from August 16

Islamabad

Saleem Baig reappointed as Pemra chief

Islamabad

FIA constitutes more teams to probe PTI prohibited funding case

Islamabad

Sheikh Rasheed says Pakistan heading towards ‘political instability’

National

Over 100 villages flooded as Nullah Dek burst its banks

1 of 8,846

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More