Martyred cop laid to rest in Jamrud

Khyber – The police cop identified as ASI Rekhmeen Khan of Police Station Regi Lalma who had embraced Shahadat during the firing of unknown militants last night was laid to rest in Lashoora village of Jamrud on Thursday.

Besides the District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber Muhammad Imran, Station House Officer (SHO) PS Jamrud Shah Khalid large number of people from different walks of life and relatives of the deceased participated in the funeral prayer of the late police official.

A smart contingent of police personnel saluted it while the District Police Officer and other officials put floral wreaths on the grave of the martyred police.

The district high official Muhammad Imran paid rich tribute to the Martyred soldier and said his blood will never be wasted and the culprits will be brought to justice. On behalf of the high-ups, he also sympathized with the heirs of the late cop and assured them full support.