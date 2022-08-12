Medical insurance of lawyers a major initiative: Wahab

KARACHI -Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the medical insurance of the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) registered lawyers was a major initiative of the Sindh Government which would benefit the lawyers community.

“The Sindh government believes in the welfare of the people associated with the law sector and all possible steps will be taken for their well being,” the Administrator said this while addressing a meeting held with Advocate General Sindh Muhammad Hasan Akbar and Secretary High Court Bar Association Muhammad Umar Soomro. During the meeting, the facility of medical insurance for all lawyers registered with the SBC was discussed and the progress made so far was informed.

It was informed in the meeting that the Government of Sindh has approved the funds under this purpose and soon the work of providing medical insurance facility to the lawyers registered with the SBC will be started.

Meanwhile, Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said National Day of Minorities provided an opportunity to renew our commitment to protect the rights of minorities.

“The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had guaranteed the protection of the rights of minorities in the country, under which minorities in Pakistan have all kinds of legal rights,” the Administrator said in his message on the occasion of the National Day of Minorities.

He said that the minority community had a fundamental role in the development and prosperity of Karachi, Sindh province and Pakistan.

“Five percent quota is reserved for minorities in government jobs, seats are reserved for minorities in the Senate, National and Provincial Assemblies so that they can have representation,” Barrister Murtaza Wahab added.

He said that a large number of people from the Christian and Hindu community were performing important services in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other civic institutions.

Wahab said that people belonging to minorities play an important role in the development of these institutions and the improvement of the city. He said that Islam also emphasizes on the protection of the rights of the minorities.

“The guarantee of the rights of the minorities has also been provided in the constitution of Pakistan on the basis of Islam. The minority community has complete freedom from the government to live according to their religion”, the Administrator said. He hoped that the people of the minority community will continue to play their role in the development of the country.