Met Office predicts rainfalls in different parts of KP

Peshawar-The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted fairly widespread rain-wind and a thunderstorm of moderate to heavy intensity with scattered heavy falls in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

These weather conditions were likely to prevail in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Hangu districts.

The Met Office said that scattered to fairly widespread rain-wind and thunderstorms of moderate to the heavy intensity with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

Similarly, isolated rain-wind and thunderstorms of light intensity are likely to occur over the Chitral district, whereas windstorms are also likely in plain areas of the region including Peshawar.

It said that heavy falls may generate flash flooding in rivers and nullahs of the province and urban flooding in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera and Swabi. The rainfall activity is likely to subside after morning hours. The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41 ‘C in the Bannu district on Thursday.