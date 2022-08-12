Our Staff Reporter

Minister visits Quetta Kuchlak Road project of PHAF

ISLAMABAD – Maulana Abdul Wassey, Federal Minister of Housing and Works, and Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works, visited Quetta Kuchlak Road project of Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF).
During the visit both dignitaries were apprised about the construction of apartments at the site. Maulana Abdul Wassey showed keen interest in the project and directed PHA to complete it as soon as possible.
The minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of work and said that the project will benefit government employees of Balochistan and will provide shelter to the employees who don’t possess their own residences. He said that more beneficial housing projects will be started in Balochistan to facilitate government employees and general public.
Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works, said that interest of allottees in the project is quite appreciating which also shows that provincial employees are in dire need of projects like these.
He assured all the allottees that their interest will be look after by the ministry and no delaying tactics will be tolerated and project will be completed in time.
In PHAF Quetta Kuchlak Road project 714 grey structure houses under four different categories and 636 apartments consisting of 2 and 3 bed apartments will be built. A total of 1350 units will be constructed by PHAF.
A special quota has also been allotted to Shahada of Hazara Community. Other allottees include federal and provincial employees, general public and employees of the Housing Ministry.

