More facilities will be made available to children in the Child Protection Department: Dr. Sania Nishtar

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar’s visited Child Protection Bureau.

Chairperson Sara Ahmed welcomed Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Chairperson Sara Ahmed’s briefing to Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar regarding Child Protection Bureau.

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, more facilities will be provided to the children living in the Bureau with the collaboration of Ehsaas Programs, said Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar also visited various sections of the Child Protection Bureau.

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar visited the children’s hostel and met the children and distributed gifts among the children.

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar visited Child Protection School.

Also inspected the IT lab, stitching classes and music classes, which is definitely the best initiative.

Chairperson Sara Ahmed’s services and measures taken for the protection of children are proud.

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar spent time with the children and interacted with the children.

Director Program and Director Admin Child Protection Bureau and all officers were also present on this occasion.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan, Turkey sign Preferential Trade Agreement

National

Court grants bail to wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Lahore

Ahmad Awais again takes charge as AG Punjab

National

President Dr. Arif Alvi arrived in Lahore

Headlines

Pakistan inches closer to receive US$1.17bn from IMF

Karachi

Rupee continues winning streak as dollar plunges in interbank

Lahore

Ata Tarar moves LHC against PTI’s public gathering in Lahore

National

Punjab govt announces fare concession for Orange Line Metro train

Islamabad

KP govt wants inclusion in PM-formed Jirga over law and order situation

National

How the metaverse gaming industry can help us as Pakistanis

1 of 8,790

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More