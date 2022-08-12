More facilities will be made available to children in the Child Protection Department: Dr. Sania Nishtar

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar’s visited Child Protection Bureau.

Chairperson Sara Ahmed welcomed Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Chairperson Sara Ahmed’s briefing to Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar regarding Child Protection Bureau.

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, more facilities will be provided to the children living in the Bureau with the collaboration of Ehsaas Programs, said Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar also visited various sections of the Child Protection Bureau.

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar visited the children’s hostel and met the children and distributed gifts among the children.

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar visited Child Protection School.

Also inspected the IT lab, stitching classes and music classes, which is definitely the best initiative.

Chairperson Sara Ahmed’s services and measures taken for the protection of children are proud.

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar spent time with the children and interacted with the children.

Director Program and Director Admin Child Protection Bureau and all officers were also present on this occasion.