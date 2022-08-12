My concern is team wins, not making records: Babar Azam

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has said that his concern is not to make records but to help the national side record victories in all the formats.

“I am just focused on helping my team in scoring victories in every given match and this also helps me in breaking and creating records. Being a national team captain, I just want to lead my side in an exemplary way and make it a winning unit and the number one team,” Babar Azam said this while addressing a press conference here at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

About the team selection, the skipper said the best possible side was selected as there wasn’t enough time to change the team. “The national team players should do their best and play with their full potential, however, the results were not in their hands.” The captain was referring to his team’s win over India in the T20 World Cup, where he led from the front and helped men in green thrashed India by 10 wickets.

Babar said that all the matches between Pakistan and India put pressure on the players of both sides. “We always try to play it like a normal match, but yes, there is definitely different pressure on us. We tried to keep ourselves calm in the T20 World Cup and will definitely be aiming not to come under pressure in Asia Cup as well.”

The captain said the players have been picked keeping the ‘best’ interest of the team in mind. “The selection committee has picked up the best squad and hopefully, it will be utilised in the best possible manner to produce good results. Hopefully, every individual will perform and play his due role that will surely help us give the best results against the Netherlands as well as in the Asia Cup.”

To a query about the absence of veteran players Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik, Babar replied: “Although veteran captains Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik aren’t in the side and we will miss them, but we have some good players in the ranks who will try to fill the void crested with the absence of these two experienced players. There is dire need that both, our batsmen and bowlers, should perform in every match and also in the Asia Cup to make the matches remarkable through their best performances.”

He said that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury was not caused by the work-load but due to an error of judgment in the field. “We are taking a couple of doctors on the way to take care of Shaheen. We are locking long-term at his fitness and health and want him to play a game against Netherlands, if he’s fit and ready for the Asia Cup. Our combination is quite good.”

When asked about Hasan Ali’s exclusion from the team, the skipper said: “I always support Hasan Ali because he is a team man but his recent form has not been good. Hasan might regain form with good performances in the domestic season lying ahead and hopefully, he will make a strong comeback.”

Babar said pacers like Naseem Shah and Dahani have been performing on the fringes and they need a chance to do well and add to the pool of fast bowlers. About team’s chances against Netherlands, the captain said it was difficult to beat a team on its home conditions, adding that he was confident about his batters and bowlers to do well in foreign conditions.”

On unfamiliar conditions, he said the team was not wary of the conditions in the Netherlands, claiming it was in good stead despite less practice opportunities due to the rainy season in Lahore. He added that there was no fear as the Netherlands conditions were similar to the English weather. Pakistan will play a three-match ODI series in Amsterdam from August 16-21 and after that they will immediately depart for the ACC T20 Asia Cup.