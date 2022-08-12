NEPRA raises KE power tariff by Rs11.10 per unit

KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulation Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved the demand of the K-Electric to increase electricity prices by Rs11.10 per unit for the Karachiites.

The NEPRA has increased the cost of electricity in the context of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA). The authority issued a notification of increased power tariff on Thursday. As per the notification, the FCA for June will be collected from customers in 2 months. As per the notification of NEPRA, in August, customers will be charged Rs3.01 per unit and consumers to be charged Rs8.09 in September.