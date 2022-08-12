News Desk

Over 100 villages flooded as Nullah Dek burst its banks

Over 100 villages in Pasrur, Narowal, Daska and Kamonke tehsils were inundated after Nullah Dek that flows from Jammu, India burst its banks at Pasrur due to extremely high flood.

The water entered fields, damaging rice and other crops and thus causing a colossal loss to the farmers.

The water even damaged section of a railway track between Sialkot and Narowal, resultantly suspending the movement of trains.

The track was repaired till the filing of this report.

