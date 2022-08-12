APP

Over 5,000 school kids set to create human national flag today

ISLAMABAD – In an amazing display of unity, more than 5,000 school kids will create a large human national flag of 10,000 square feet on Friday (today) at the Fatima Jinnah Park.

The initiative will be taken on the special instruction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and under the supervision of Director Sports, Culture and Tourism Aamir Shehzad, said a news release on Thursday.

The DC said: “It is aimed at enlightening the coming generation about the sacrifices rendered by our forefather for creation of Pakistan. It will also help them realise that it is a ‘great blessing’ to live in a free country.”

A special event will be organised in this regard and the deputy commissioner Islamabad will grace the occasion as chief guest.

Various competitions have also been planned for children including painting, tableau, sketching, speeches, and quiz competition.

More Stories
Lahore

Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan, face discrimination in India: Chohan

Lahore

Traders given assurance of more facilities

National

Taliban resurgence in Swat stokes fear

Islamabad

PM directs quick rehab of flood victims

National

Bomb hidden in artificial leg kills top Taliban cleric in Kabul

Karachi

Pakistan Navy rescues 9 Indian crew members as ship drowns near Gwadar

Islamabad

Gill likely to undergo military court trial

National

PHC stops FIA probe against Asad

Islamabad

Quran, Sunnah provide extraordinary rights to minorities: Ashrafi

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill’s ‘seditious’ statement embodiment of PTI’s policy: Atta Tarar

1 of 3,335

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More