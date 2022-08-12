Past in Perspective

A billion here, a billion there, and pretty
soon you’re talking about real money.
–Everett Dirksen

Before the invention of money, people would barter goods and services. About 5000 years ago, the Mesopotamian people created the shekel which is considered to be the first form of currency. Eventually, coins were created in China in 1000 BC and they were made out of stamped pieces of valuable metal like bronze or copper. Over time, these coins evolved and were made out of expensive materials like silver and gold. This attributed a greater vale to them and encouraged people to use them as a form of currency to pay by the count, rather than weight. Paper money was also created in China between 700 and 800 AD and it became common in 1455, when it was used as a way to trade internationally.

