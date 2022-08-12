PCB to hold first-of-a-kind women’s U19 tournament from 13 August

The Pakistan Cricket Board will hold the first-of-its-kind U19 T20 tournament from tomorrow (Saturday).

The U19 T20 Women Cricket Tournament 2022 will be completed by six Cricket Association teams, comprising 84 players, from 13 to 22 August at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke.

The U19 T20 Women Cricket Tournament 2022 serves as a perfect opportunity for the players to stake a claim in the national U19 side ahead of the maiden ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa next year.