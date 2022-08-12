PDMA warns of high-level flood in Chenab River at Headmarala

SIALKOT – In the next 24 hours, medium-and high-level flood is expected in Chenab river at Headmarala, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority forecast.

Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas has directed all departments concerned to be fully prepared to deal with any emergency. He said that monitoring of water was continuing in River Chenab, River Tavi, Nullah Deik and Nullah Aik in Sialkot district. At 4pm on Thursday, upstream water flow at Headmarala in Chenab River was 190,833 cusecs. There is medium flood in River Chenab and the water level was continuously increasing. Nullah Deik was showing 20,515 cusecs of water flow, and there was medium flood in it. Flow of water in Nullah Aik was 213 cusecs, Nullah Bheid 4,15 cusecs and Pulkho 280 cusecs, respectively. The deputy commissioner said that the district administration was fully prepared to deal with the possible flood situation. He said that that flood-fighting, rescue and relief teams had reached their duty points with necessary machinery and equipment.

He appealed to citizens to restrain their children from bathing in Nullahs

Dwellers of areas where floods were expected would be shifted to temporary relief camps, said the DC.

District Emergency Control Room would remain active 24 hours, and citizens could call 9250011 for any information, he added.