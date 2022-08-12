Platinum Jubilee Independence Day sports events start today

LAHORE – Under the patronage of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the celebrations of Pakistan’s Platinum Jubilee Independence Day will commence today (Friday) with the Independence Day Walk.

This was said by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon while presiding over a meeting of sports organizers at his office on Thursday. Additional Commissioner Karachi Dadlu Zahrani, Assistant Commissioner Abid Qamar Sheikh, Coordinator Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Naveed Alam, Danish Khan, Abdul Razzaq Baloch, M Akhlaq, Shahzad Alam and Asad Ibad Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon said the Sindh government and especially CM Sindh has a sincere wish that Pakistan’s platinum jubilee year must be organized in a historic manner and he will fulfill his wish by organizing a good number of events in the city in a trend-setting manner.

He assured the sports organizer of his all-out support for these competitions. “I also assure all the organizers that the Karachi administration will hold competitions of karate, boxing, gymnastic and cycling on Defence Day, where the youth will be engaged in healthy activities and provided a platform to exhibit their prowess and win laurels and good prize money for them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the sports organizers expressed their gratitude to the Commissioner Karachi saying, “We will try to organize the sports event in a befitting manner and try to fully facilitate the sportspersons, so that they may give their best performances and excel at higher level.”

In the end, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon thanked Bank Islami President Syed Amir Ali and the bank management for sponsoring this festival and hoped that more such generous sponsors will come forward to play their due role in the promotion and betterment of sports in Karachi.