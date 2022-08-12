PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis inaugurated

LAHORE – The PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in the presence of players, their families and tennis lovers, Rashid Malik, who is also Tournament Director, said: “This event is being organized to mark the celebrations of 75th Independence Day. The players are very passionate about the celebrations and also displaying their tennis skills during the junior event. The PLTA is fully focusing on junior development and hopefully, one day the same talent will represent Pakistan in grand slams.”

As many as ten matches were decided on the opening day. In the boys U-18 first round matches, Ahtesham Arif beat Manan Arshad 6-0. In the boys U-16 first round, Asad Zaman beat Hammad Shahid 6-0, Hashir Alam beat Moavia Butt 6-0, Abdullah Pirzada beat M Shaheer Adil 6-2, Zain Saeed beat Manan Arshad 6-1 and Waleed Humayun beat Abdur Rehman 6-2.

In the boys U-14 first round matches, Ibrahim Sufi beat Hafiz Hassan 6-0, Abdullah Sajjad beat Mohammad Ibrahim Qadir 6-4, Hashir Alam beat Muhammad Hamza Ahmad 6-0 and Abdullah Pirzada beat Hafiz Hussain 6-0.