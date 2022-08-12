Our Staff Reporter

Police nab 10 outlaws

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police have arrested 10 outlaws including five members of two criminal gangs from different areas of the city and recovered eight stolen motorbikes, cars, drugs and weapons with ammunition, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.
He said that, following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities.
Following these directives, Kohsar police station team arrested four members of a dacoit gang namely Zakar Ullah, Kaftan Khan, Farshad and Sana Ullah and recovered two stolen motorbikes and four pistols along with ammunition from their possession and different cases were registered against them in Kohsar police station.
Similarly, Ramna Police team arrested a wanted member of a bike-lifter gang namely Umair and recovered six stolen motorbikes from his possession and further investigation is underway. Likewise, a Karachi Company police team apprehended a bootlegger namely Aadil Munair and recovered 40 litres liquor from his possession.
Moreover, Sihala Police team arrested a drug peddler namely Gohar Ali and recovered 1,250 gram hashish from his possession. Nilore Police team apprehended accused Muhammad Farooq and recovered a rifle from him. Shehzad Town police arrested accused Asif Javed and recovered a stolen car from his possession.
Furthermore, Industrial Area police arrested a drug peddler named Mazher and recovered 120 gram heroin and 82 gram Ice from his possession.
Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan, face discrimination in India: Chohan

Lahore

Traders given assurance of more facilities

National

Taliban resurgence in Swat stokes fear

Islamabad

PM directs quick rehab of flood victims

National

Bomb hidden in artificial leg kills top Taliban cleric in Kabul

Karachi

Pakistan Navy rescues 9 Indian crew members as ship drowns near Gwadar

Islamabad

Gill likely to undergo military court trial

National

PHC stops FIA probe against Asad

Islamabad

Quran, Sunnah provide extraordinary rights to minorities: Ashrafi

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill’s ‘seditious’ statement embodiment of PTI’s policy: Atta Tarar

1 of 3,335

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More