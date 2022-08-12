Police nab 10 outlaws

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police have arrested 10 outlaws including five members of two criminal gangs from different areas of the city and recovered eight stolen motorbikes, cars, drugs and weapons with ammunition, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

He said that, following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities.

Following these directives, Kohsar police station team arrested four members of a dacoit gang namely Zakar Ullah, Kaftan Khan, Farshad and Sana Ullah and recovered two stolen motorbikes and four pistols along with ammunition from their possession and different cases were registered against them in Kohsar police station.

Similarly, Ramna Police team arrested a wanted member of a bike-lifter gang namely Umair and recovered six stolen motorbikes from his possession and further investigation is underway. Likewise, a Karachi Company police team apprehended a bootlegger namely Aadil Munair and recovered 40 litres liquor from his possession.

Moreover, Sihala Police team arrested a drug peddler namely Gohar Ali and recovered 1,250 gram hashish from his possession. Nilore Police team apprehended accused Muhammad Farooq and recovered a rifle from him. Shehzad Town police arrested accused Asif Javed and recovered a stolen car from his possession.

Furthermore, Industrial Area police arrested a drug peddler named Mazher and recovered 120 gram heroin and 82 gram Ice from his possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.