News Desk

Preparations underway to celebrate Independence Day

Preparations are underway across the country to mark the 75th Independence Day in a befitting manner on August 14 (Sunday).

According to state-owned Radio Pakistan, the independence day will dawn with special prayers and a 31 gun salute in Islamabad and 21 gun salute at all provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

Buildings are being decorated with national flags, buntings and lights.   People have displayed national flags on their vehicles and rooftop of their houses.

Besides, stalls of National Flag, buntings, caps, and children clothes doused in green and white colours have been setup along busy roadsides and at shops in every nook and corner of the country.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes’ on the day and pay tributes to their extraordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also launch the re-recorded national anthem at the flag hoisting ceremony on the 14th August.

