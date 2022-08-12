President Dr. Arif Alvi arrived in Lahore

Arrival of President Dr. Arif Alvi in ​​Lahore.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi welcomed President Dr. Arif Alvi at Lahore Airport.

Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal and Mahmood Al Rasheed were also present on this occasion.

President Arif Alvi and Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will visit Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will visit the project of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences.

A briefing will be given about the progress on the project of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will also visit Islamabad.

