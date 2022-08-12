Punjab govt announces fare concession for Orange Line Metro train

Punjab government has announced concessionary fares for aged, people with special needs, women and students traveling in Orange Line Metro train.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi during a meeting where it was also decided to fix phase-wise fares of the train along with free travel facilities for aged people and people with special needs while concessionary tickets will be introduced for students and women.

The meeting attended by former chairman planning and development Salman Ghani and former principal secretary to CM GM Sikandar also constituted an advisory body to convert the Orange Line Metro Train to solar energy.

“The stations of the Orange Line Train will be equipped with solar system,” the chief minister said.

Parvez Elahi further announced to launch pilot project for electric buses in Lahore and said that his government would provide public with facility to travel in environment-friendly buses.

In August 2021, the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) has recommended the provincial government to introduce a distance-based fares for Orange Line metro train commuters.

According to a new proposal, the PMA has suggested the government to charge Rs20 fare for 0-5km distance, Rs30 for 5-10km, Rs40 for 10-15km, Rs50 for 15-20km, Rs60 for 20-25km and Rs70 for 25km and above distance.

The commercial operation of the Orange Line metro train started in October 2020 with a flat fare of Rs40 per/trip.