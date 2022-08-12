Rupee continues winning streak as dollar plunges in interbank

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Friday continued its winning streak in interbank against the US dollar.

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continues to gain ground in the interbank market as the US dollar lost Rs3.38 against the rupee and is being traded around Rs215.50.

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated by Rs3.03 or 1.38% against the dollar to close at RS218.88.

It is pertinent to metion here that the US dollar traded at a record high rate of Rs239.94 in interbank on July 28, 2022.