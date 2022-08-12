APP

Rupee gains Rs3.03 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan rupee on Thursday gained Rs 3.03 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 218.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 221.91. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 215 and Rs 220 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 65 paisas and closed at Rs 226.14 against the last day’s closing of Rs 226.79. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.64, whereas a decrease of 95 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 267.49 as compared to its last closing of Rs 268.44. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 76 paisa each to close at Rs 59.59 and Rs 58.26 respectively.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan, face discrimination in India: Chohan

Lahore

Traders given assurance of more facilities

National

Taliban resurgence in Swat stokes fear

Islamabad

PM directs quick rehab of flood victims

National

Bomb hidden in artificial leg kills top Taliban cleric in Kabul

Karachi

Pakistan Navy rescues 9 Indian crew members as ship drowns near Gwadar

Islamabad

Gill likely to undergo military court trial

National

PHC stops FIA probe against Asad

Islamabad

Quran, Sunnah provide extraordinary rights to minorities: Ashrafi

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill’s ‘seditious’ statement embodiment of PTI’s policy: Atta Tarar

1 of 3,897

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More