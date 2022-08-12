PR

Russian consul general visits IoBM

KARACHI – Russian Consul General in Karachi, Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov visited the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) on August 10, 2022.
During his talk, he shed light on Pakistan-Russia diplomatic ties and how they have evolved over the last many years. Fedorov shared that Russia has offered several scholarships to Pakistani students. He highlighted the changing trends in diplomacy and the geopolitical status of various regions and how they will impact Central Asia, South Asia, and Europe.
Earlier, in his welcome address, President IoBM, Talib Karim shared that the talk by Andrey Fedorov will bring to light a better understanding of the Russian culture and traditions. He added that IoBM has created an academic linkage with the Institute of Business Studies in Moscow. He was hopeful that IoBM will continue to invite Russian dignitaries to share ideas, research, and information. IoBM will also revive its student exchange program with Russia, President IoBM said. Professor Dr. Shahida Wizarat, Dean, College of Economics and Social Development (CESD), IoBM shed light on the economic, social, and political relations between third world countries and western nations. Dr. Nadia Ayub, Associate Dean, CESD, gave the vote of thanks. This event was organized by IoBM’s CESD and Entrepreneurship and Management Excellence Center (EMEC).

