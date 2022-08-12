Agencies

Senator Faisal Javed gets pre-arrest bail in Banigala case

ISLAMABAD    –  A lower court here on Thursday granted the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan and sought record from the Islamabad police regarding registered FIR against him. District and Session Judge Arshad Mehmood Jasra heard the case filed by PTI’s Leader Faisal Javed seeking bail in FIR registered by Banigala police station. The petitioner adopted the stance that they had appeared before the court for the supremacy of the law, adding that he also wanted to join the police investigation. After listening to the arguments from the lawyers, the court granted pre-arrest bail to Senator Faisal Javed till August 17 against surety bonds worth Rs 10,000.

