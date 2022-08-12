Senior citizens, special persons to get free travel on Orange Metro Train Lahore

The Punjab government has decided to provide free travel facilities to senior citizens and special persons on the Orange Metro train.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi said that a discount package on the fare of the Orange Metro train will also be given to women and students.

He said that the government will start the first pilot project of electric buses in Lahore.

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi said the best travel facilities will be provided to the public through modern and environmentally friendly buses.

The Chief Minister has also formed an advisory committee for the conversion of the Orange Line Metro Train to solar energy.