News Desk

Senior citizens, special persons to get free travel on Orange Metro Train Lahore

The Punjab government has decided to provide free travel facilities to senior citizens and special persons on the Orange Metro train.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi said that a discount package on the fare of the Orange Metro train will also be given to women and students.

He said that the government will start the first pilot project of electric buses in Lahore.

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi said the best travel facilities will be provided to the public through modern and environmentally friendly buses.

The Chief Minister has also formed an advisory committee for the conversion of the Orange Line Metro Train to solar energy.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Punjab govt will bring to justice all those involved in May 25 incidents: Imran Khan

National

Convention pledges to protect women’s rights

National

Army Chief’s address at RMA Sandhurst matter of honour for Pakistan: PM

National

Rana Sanaullah bars police from raiding Bani Gala

National

Pak-UK ties based on friendship, mutual cooperation: COAS

National

Farah Khan sends legal notice to Atta Tarrar

National

Ready to talk to Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan for sake of country: President Alvi

National

Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani assumes charge as new WAPDA chairman

National

Economic stability coming in country due to govt’s positive policies: Salik Hussain

Karachi

Rupee continues to strengthen against the US dollar, trading at Rs215.79

1 of 8,792

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More