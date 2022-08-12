Shahbaz Gill’s ‘seditious’ statement embodiment of PTI’s policy: Atta Tarar

PML-N leader says Shahbaz Gill’s confession during interrogation proved it was a premeditated conspiracy which was dictated from Bani Gala.

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said the ministers of Punjab cabinet and leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not condemn the ‘seditious’ statements of Shahbaz Gill which reflected that it was in fact the true policy of the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Tarar claimed that Shahbaz Gill had confessed during the ongoing investigation that he had given the statement in line with the party’s policy. He said that Shahbaz Gill’s confession during interrogation proved it was a premeditated conspiracy which was dictated from Bani Gala.

“Such a big conspiracy which was aimed at inciting revolt in the armed forces had never taken place in the country’s history,” he said, adding the PTI had tried to defame the armed forces. The SAPM said that it had been proven that PTI was a foreign-aided party which did politics on the Army’s martyrs to divert public attention away from its foreign (prohibited) funding. He said PTI’s conspiracy against the country and its armed forces was the continuation of the earlier ones which included the so-called regime change plot against its govt. Tarar said that the PTI trolled martyrs of army for its political benefits which was “unfortunate.”

He said the ‘Jewish and Indian’ funded PTI had been lobbying in their favour and interests in the country, adding that PTI was also a beneficiary of the donation received from Romita Shetty, who was an American businesswoman of Indian origin. “PTI chief should explain his relations with individuals like Inder Dosanjh, Viral Lal, Michael Lane, Chiranjit Singh, Varsha Lathra, and others who had sent funds to his party from abroad,” he said. Tarar said Imran Khan had lost his senses after he was ousted, and he thought that the country would divide into three parts if he did not remain in power. “No one has ever given such a shameful statement, Pakistan has to live forever,” he remarked. The SAPM said despite knowing the fact that every citizen of Pakistan had listen to Shahbaz Gill’s statement, the PTI chief was still reluctant to disown his remarks. He said PTI leader Usman Dar told a private news channel that Gill’s choice of words was not right which showed that the entire PTI leadership was standing by Shahbaz Gill. Tarar said it took 24 hours to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to condemn Gill’s statement. Similarly, he said Moonis Elahi, who had no official position was giving statements and defending the PTI.

“I will not bow down before anyone and visit each city or village in Punjab no matter how many hurdles was created,” he added. The SAPM said the leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were ready to face cases should the PTI choose to lodge some against them in Punjab. He said PTI badly failed to prove a single case of corruption against the PML-N leaders. He said if Imran Khan was an honest man, he should show some courage and bring his wife’s close friend Farah Gogi back to the county. Tarar said Imran, who used to level baseless allegations against the PML-N leadership, had himself owned properties abroad and his children were also studying in a foreign country. “Imran Khan is pursuing the agenda of countries enemies,” he added. He said Shahbaz Gill was a permanent resident of the United State of America (USA).

Tarar accused former information minister Fawad Chaudhry for compromising PTV Sports’ rights by signing an illegal agreement with ARY in violation of the PPRA rules to award the channel the broadcast rights of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The SAPM said that a private news channel was fully involved in the conspiracy recently launched by the PTI on social media against the armed forces.

He said the Hockey Stadium of Punjab was built with taxpayers money but unfortunately Punjab government pulled out Astroturf worth billions of rupees for a public gathering of PTI on August 13 in Lahore.

Tarar said he would approach the High Court for the removal of Astroturf from the Hockey stadium.