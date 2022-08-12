Sheikh Rasheed says Pakistan heading towards ‘political instability’

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed on Friday said Pakistan is heading towards ‘political instability.’

In series of tweets, Sheikh Rasheed said political differences and hate have become a threat to national security. Criticism and mocking are two different things, he added.

سیاسی نفرتیں ملکی سلامتی کے لیے خطرہ بن گئی ہیں۔تنقید اورتضحیک دو مختلف چیزیں ہیں۔عدلیہ اوراداروں کو متنازعہ نہیں بنانا چاہیے۔پاکستان کا سب سے بڑا مسئلہ غربت اور مہنگائی ہے۔ملک سیاسی تصادم کیطرف بڑھ رہا ہےانتقام کی سیاست اپنے انجام کو پہنچےگی جس سے سب لپیٹ میں آئیں گے،اس سے بچیں. — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) August 12, 2022

Terming poverty, the biggest problem of the country, the former interior minister said the incumbent rules have increased the number of cabinet members despite the crunch economic situation of the country.

The foreign reserves of the country have also plunged to a record low. People are unable to pay their electricity bills, medicines and edible items.