Our Staff Reporter

Sindh govt collects Rs8912 taxes in July 2022

KARACHI  – Sindh government collected a total of Rs8912 million in taxes in the first month of the fiscal year 2022-23, data issued by the Sindh Department of Excise and Taxation shows.
According to data issued by the Department of Excise and Taxation Sindh, a total of Rs8912 million rupees were collected as multiple taxes in July 2022. A total of Rs636.614 million Motor Vehicles tax, while Rs7806.186 million Infrastructure Cess was collected from the province.
The Sindh government collected a total of Rs0.016 million in Professional tax, while another Rs0.941 million was collected in Cotton tax. The Excise department collected Rs0.117 million in property tax was collected in July 2022. Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the cumulative tax collection in Sindh was satisfactory. Officers should enhance their efforts to collect more tax, the minister added.

