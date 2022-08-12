Sindh traders demand abolishing early market closure policy

KARACHI – Trade Unions across the province have demanded the Sindh government follow the Punjab government’s decision and abolish the early market closure policy. According to the details, Trade Unions in Sindh have demanded to put an end to the early market closure policy as it is causing losses to businesses. President Electronics Dealers Association Rizwan Arif demanded the Sindh government follow the Punjab Government and allow markets to stay open until late at night. The early closure is causing huge damages to the business community amid the deteriorating economic situation, he added.

He added that businesses are firing employees due to losses, causing unemployment. The government should end the time limit and facilitate traders.