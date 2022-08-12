Our Staff Reporter

Sindh traders demand abolishing early market closure policy

KARACHI – Trade Unions across the province have demanded the Sindh government follow the Punjab government’s decision and abolish the early market closure policy. According to the details, Trade Unions in Sindh have demanded to put an end to the early market closure policy as it is causing losses to businesses. President Electronics Dealers Association Rizwan Arif demanded the Sindh government follow the Punjab Government and allow markets to stay open until late at night. The early closure is causing huge damages to the business community amid the deteriorating economic situation, he added.
He added that businesses are firing employees due to losses, causing unemployment. The government should end the time limit and facilitate traders.

More Stories
Lahore

Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan, face discrimination in India: Chohan

Lahore

Traders given assurance of more facilities

National

Taliban resurgence in Swat stokes fear

Islamabad

PM directs quick rehab of flood victims

National

Bomb hidden in artificial leg kills top Taliban cleric in Kabul

Karachi

Pakistan Navy rescues 9 Indian crew members as ship drowns near Gwadar

Islamabad

Gill likely to undergo military court trial

National

PHC stops FIA probe against Asad

Islamabad

Quran, Sunnah provide extraordinary rights to minorities: Ashrafi

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill’s ‘seditious’ statement embodiment of PTI’s policy: Atta Tarar

1 of 1,791

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More