Soft launch ceremony for IDEAS-2022 held

ISLAMABAD – “It is indeed a matter of great pleasure to see the IDEAS gaining prominence with every passing year, over a span of twenty two years”, Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated during soft launch ceremony for International Defence Exhibition And Seminar IDEAS – 2022, held at Marriott hotel, Islamabad on Thursday.

He further expressed, “I wish the organizers of this event success in the conduct of IDEAS and look forward to an overwhelming participation from defence industries from inland and abroad”. Towards the end of his address, the minister for defence formally declared the launching of IDEAS – 2022. Upon arrival at the venue, he was received by Secretary Defence Production Lt Gen (R) Humayun Aziz and Director General Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik. DG DEPO in his welcome address stated that the 11th edition of IDEAS is planned to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from 15 – 18 November 2022, the year of 75th celebration of independence of Pakistan. He added that despite a gap of four years, more than 70% of the available space has already been booked by exhibitors from inland and abroad and hoped that IDEAS-2022 will substantial in size and stature than ever before. The ceremony was attended by the ministers, federal secretaries, large number of ambassadors, high commissioners, senior military and civil officials, CEO Badar Expo Solutions – the event manager of IDEAS 2022 and elites from the media and business community. The ceremony was followed by unveiling of a Commemorative Postage Stamp by Federal Minister, which will be issued by Pakistan Post on 14th August 2022, signifying the holding of 11th edition of IDEAS in 75th year of independence of Pakistan.