‘Sri Lanka ex-leader Rajapaksa leaves Singapore’

SINGAPORE -Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left Singapore Thursday, the city-state’s immigration office said, after his social visit pass expired. “The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirms that Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa left Singapore on 11 August 2022,” the office said in reply to an AFP query. It did not say where the former leader was headed to but the Thai foreign ministry, as well as a source in Colombo, said Wednesday he was seeking a new safe haven in Thailand. Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on July 13 and then to Singapore, where he announced his resignation after months of protests over Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown. Tens of thousands of people overran his official residence last month over acute shortages of food, fuel and medicine endured by Sri Lanka’s 22 million people since late last year.