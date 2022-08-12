Staff Reporter

TLP to hold Nazriya-e-Pakistan march on Aug 14

HYDERABAD- The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) district chapter has decided to hold Nazriya-e-Pakistan march here on Sunday (August 14) to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. Nazriya-e-Pakistan march led by Ghulam Ghous Bagdadi will be taken out from Liberty Chowk near civil hospital at about 3 pm and it will concluded at Hyderabad Press Club. According to TLP statement, the objective of Nazriya-e-Pakistan march is to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan.

