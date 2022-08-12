Traders given assurance of more facilities

Parvez says agro-based economy will be promoted in province

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday met with a delegation headed by FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh at the CMO in which matters pertaining to resolving the problems of the traders’ community and the industrialists came under discussion. The chief minister gave assurance to the delegation to immediately resolve the problems of the traders’ community and the industrialists. “Our government, soon after coming into power, has created ease for the traders in doing business. He said that the timing restriction ban on doing business has been lifted across the province and permission has been granted to open the business centres and shops the entire week.” He said that the government would provide more facilities to the traders and the industrialists in the province. He disclosed that state-of-the-art Special Economic Zones will be set up in the province and they will get benefit from a successful model of the world in this regard. Parvez revealed that an agro-based economy will be promoted in the province adding that if the agricultural sector thrives then the economy will be strengthened. He maintained that we would take decisions in consultation with all the stakeholders adding that the process of meetings with the traders community and the industrialists would go on with continuity. The chief minister further stated that a focal person will be appointed in the CMO in order to resolve the problems of the traders community and the industrialists.

He resolved to develop the old industrial estates, adding that the escalation of industrial progress will generate new employment opportunities along with strengthening the economy. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh lauded the CM and remarked that the work which was done during his previous tenure for the industrial progress is even mentioned and highly acknowledged today. He appreciated Rescue 1122 and the Traffic warden system and such works speak for themselves.

He extolled by stating that a visionary CM like him can take the province forward. Anjum Nisar remarked that the foundation stone of the Sundar Industrial Estate was laid during the former tenure of Pervaiz Elahi and the Expo Centre was set up. He acknowledged all the good works being done by him as they are remembered even today. Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi praised that even the previous time period acknowledges the services of Pervaiz Elahi being rendered for the people of the province. He appreciated him for establishing quality institutions in the education and health sectors across the province.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Secretary Industries, Secretary P&D, office-bearers of the federation and notable industrialists were also present on the occasion.