Transportation problems

Tharparkar – a talent-rich far-off district of Sindh – desperately needs better public transport for school students. There are about 50,000 students are studying in different institutes. These students are coming from far-flung areas of Thar. They don’t have the proper transportation to reach classes on time. In the morning and evening time, pupils are facing lots of trouble due to a shortage of vehicles. The rude attitude of drivers adds fuel to the fire. This is a reason that the distance, which is covered by 20 to 30 minutes, is extended by 2 to 3 hours.