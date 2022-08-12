Transportation problems
|Tharparkar – a talent-rich far-off district of Sindh – desperately needs better public transport for school students. There are about 50,000 students are studying in different institutes. These students are coming from far-flung areas of Thar. They don’t have the proper transportation to reach classes on time. In the morning and evening time, pupils are facing lots of trouble due to a shortage of vehicles. The rude attitude of drivers adds fuel to the fire. This is a reason that the distance, which is covered by 20 to 30 minutes, is extended by 2 to 3 hours.
Therefore, it is too difficult to manage the study time. For the betterment of the students, I need to highlight the issue, so the government should solve the transportation problem for the easiness of the students. Tharparkar youth could better contribute to the country if their time wastage in transportation is minimized.
GHULAM MUHAMMAD SAMAD,
Tharparkar.