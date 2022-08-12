Tribals block Pak-Afghan road in protest against load-shedding

Ghalanai-The residents of Sultan Khel and Baro Khel of Tehsil Haleemzai gathered and blocked the main Pak-Afghan Gursal route at Baro-Khel against the delay in construction work on the main Gursal Route and excessive load-shedding in their areas on Thursday.

The protesters blocked the main road for three hours for traffic and were chanting slogans against the Tribal Electricity Supply Company (TESCO) and the district administration.

Residents said that they confronted hours’ long unscheduled electricity load-shedding for the last three days due to which inhabitants of the area faced an acute shortage of drinking water. They added that construction work on the main Gursal Road was stopped in the last year due to which the local people faced numerous problems.

The protesting tribesmen complained that the residents near to road were sufferings from the chest and other chronic diseases.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Mohmand District General Secretary Waheed Mohmand also participated in the protest and addressed a sit-in in solidarity with the protesters and pledged support. He asked the WAPDA to restore a smooth supply of power to their respective areas because residents were facing difficulties on these hot days.

The PPP local leader also demanded of the district administration and parliamentarians resolve the basic issues of the tribesmen on a priority basis.

Later on, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Upper Mohmand Sajjad Hussain held negotiations with the protesters and assured full cooperation from the district administration on the mentioned issues which did not yield any result.

One of the protesters told that if the same situation of road and power outages continued, they will sit down for an indefinite period and then the responsibility for the worsening situation will fall on the police and district administration.