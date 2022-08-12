TTP ‘checkpoint’ established in Swat: report

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants have established a check-post on the Balasoor Top, besides roaming in other areas of the Matta tehsil of Swat district.

TTP’s return has spread a wave of fear and panic among residents who are demanding the government take action against the militants.

According to sources, the militants have established a check-post on the Balasoor Top in the Matta tehsil, the hometown of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and have been roaming in other areas of the district.

The local residents said the TTP militants were not only at Balasoor Top but they were also present in large numbers in the mountainous areas of Matta tehsil, including Bar Shor, Koz Shor, Namal, Gat Peuchar and other areas, which has created panic.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Malakand Range, Zeeshan Asghar, was contacted for comments over the new development but he did not respond.

Meanwhile, Geo News correspondent in Swat Mehboob Ali, while speaking on Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, shared that at least 200-250 TTP militants are in the area and have stated that they are in Pakistan based on an agreement.

He also shared that when local journalists try to speak to officials they are unwilling to speak on the matter and are confused as to how to deal with these militants.