Wife of Gill’s driver released from Adiala Jail

The wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s driver Izhar has been released from Adiala Jail on Friday.

Earlier, the Islamabad court had granted bail to the wife of PTI leader Shehbaz Gul’s driver, who was arrested on charges of inciting rebellion against institutions.

The Judicial Magistrate granted bail to the wife of Shehbaz Gul’s driver on a bond of Rs 30,000.

It is pertinent to mention that following the arrest of Shahbaz Gill, the police raided the house of Shahbaz Gul’s driver, but the driver escaped.

The police arrested Izhar Hidayatullah’s wife and relative Noman Zafar Iqbal on the charges of resisting the police, interfering with the government and theft by force.

According to police sources, the person tweeting from Shahbaz Gul’s phone was an accomplice of the accused, the phone was taken away by the driver, while the recovered phone was a dummy phone.

