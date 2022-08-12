Anadolu

World Cup 2022 to kick off 1 day earlier to give Qatar opening match

The start date of the Qatar World Cup 2022 was moved one day earlier, the world governing body of football confirmed on Thursday.

“The FIFA World Cup 2022™ will kick off with an even greater celebration for local and international fans as host country Qatar will now play Ecuador on Sunday, 20 November at 19:00 as part of a stand-alone event,” FIFA said in a statement

“The opening match and ceremony of this year’s tournament at Al Bayt Stadium have been brought forward one day following a unanimous decision taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council today. Consequently, the encounter between Senegal and the Netherlands has been rescheduled from 13:00 to 19:00 on Monday, 21 November,” it added.

The 22nd edition of the international football showpiece event, which is the first-ever winter World Cup, is scheduled to last from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, with 32 teams in eight groups.

