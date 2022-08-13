Our Staff Reporter

12 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA     –   About 12 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,879 in the province on Friday. According to Media Coordinator, Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,593,792 people were screened for the virus, out of which 12 more was reported positive.  As many as 35,463 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Potentially dangerous delta moving towards Tarbela reservoir

Business

PSX gains 614 points

Business

Ghani takes charge as Wapda chairman

Business

Pak-Italy bilateral trade potential €4 billion: Ambassador

Business

SECP registers 1,691 new companies in first month of current fiscal year

Business

Asian markets struggle as traders contemplate more rate hikes

Business

Pakistan Cables celebrates nation’s 75th Independence Day in partnership with Childlife Foundation

Business

Meezan Bank announces financial results for half year

National

Balochistan welcomes foreign investment, says CM Bizenjo

Business

Huawei announces H1 business results

1 of 9,773

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More